Yelp stock soars as activist investors say it needs its own Elon Musk

One of Yelp’s biggest investors thinks the crowdsourced reviews site needs to find an Elon Musk-like buyer.

Shares were up by more than 5% on Tuesday afternoon following a call from activist investor TCS Capital for Yelp to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.

In a letter to the board, the group (which owns more than 4% of Yelp’s outstanding shares) said it was disappointed with the company’s stock price, which has hovered between $30 and $35 per share for the past month. TCS said it believed Yelp “could be sold to either a strategic or private equity buyer for at least $70 per share” (a level the stock hasn’t hit since 2014).

That’s a big ask. Even Musk’s takeover of Twitter represented just a 54% premium over the day before he began investing in the social media company and a 38% premium over the day before his investment was publicly announced.