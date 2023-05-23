Best Workplaces for Innovators Final Deadline This Friday, 3/28. Apply Today!
Throw your access badge in the trash and head on back home. These great remote positions are waiting to be filled.

7 remote-first tech companies that are hiring right now

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Spring has finally sprung. But you’re either staring at a cubicle wall, a vast and loud open office, or a combination of the two.

There’s never been a better time to ditch the office and work from home. Here’s a short-list of remote roles from companies with solid Glassdoor ratings and work-from-anywhere mindsets.

Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs builds data infrastructure for smart contracts and offers unlimited time off, fully-paid health benefits, and flexible hours. It’s got an almost dizzying array of open positions right now, so if you’re interested in blockchain technology, this is a great place to check out.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4.7
  • Current openings: 30+
  • Positions: Tons of engineering roles, followed by a handful each in finance, support, product, security, and others.

Clevertech

Clevertech builds custom technology solutions and apps for businesses. Perks include a $1,500 per year personal development stipend, one month of paid time off upon joining, and flexible hours.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4
  • Current openings: 20+
  • Positions: Heavy on engineering, with a sprinkling of analyst and other business-side roles.

Nagarro

Nagarro pitches itself as a “digital product engineering” company and has remote positions available all around the globe, including a bunch in the United States. Benefits include flexible scheduling, a work-from-anywhere policyincluding several on-site “hives” if you want to get out of the house—and pretty standard health, retirement, and PTO offerings.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4.2
  • Current openings: 18
  • Positions: A handful each in engineering, biz dev, product, support, and others.

Toptal

Toptal places experienced freelance tech workers with top companies around the world. It offers full-pay medical benefits, flexible time off, and a paid sabbatical after five years.

  • Glassdoor rating: 3.8
  • Current openings: 15
  • Positions: A bunch of sales roles, a couple of marketing roles, and a role matching talent with clients
  • Note: Open roles are marked “U.S.-Based” or “International” although several international roles include Canada. Check the location(s) in the right-hand sidebar of each role.

Recharge Payments

Recharge Payments builds subscription payment technologies and has been remote-first for almost 10 years. Benefits include full-pay healthcare, an $800 monthly wellness stipend, flexible time off, and 16 weeks of parental leave.

