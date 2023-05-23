7 remote-first tech companies that are hiring right now

Spring has finally sprung. But you’re either staring at a cubicle wall, a vast and loud open office, or a combination of the two.

There’s never been a better time to ditch the office and work from home. Here’s a short-list of remote roles from companies with solid Glassdoor ratings and work-from-anywhere mindsets.

Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs builds data infrastructure for smart contracts and offers unlimited time off, fully-paid health benefits, and flexible hours. It’s got an almost dizzying array of open positions right now, so if you’re interested in blockchain technology, this is a great place to check out.

Glassdoor rating: 4.7

Current openings: 30+

Positions: Tons of engineering roles, followed by a handful each in finance, support, product, security, and others.

Clevertech

Clevertech builds custom technology solutions and apps for businesses. Perks include a $1,500 per year personal development stipend, one month of paid time off upon joining, and flexible hours.