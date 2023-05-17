Large language models (LLMs) like the ones that power ChatGPT and Bard are different from revolutionary technologies of the past in at least one striking way: No one—not even the people who built the models—knows exactly how they work. As tech companies race to improve and apply LLMs, researchers remain far from being able to explain or “interpret” the inner mechanics of these inscrutable “black boxes.”

Traditional computer programs are coded in exquisite detail to instruct a computer to perform the same task over and over. But neural networks, including those that run large language models (LLMs), program and reprogram themselves and reason in ways that are not comprehensible to humans. That’s why when New York Times reporter Kevin Roose documented his famously strange exchange with Bing Chat earlier this year, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott could not explain why the bot said what it said.

This “inscrutable” aspect of LLMs is fueling a concern among scientists that continued development and application of the technology could have serious, even catastrophic, unintended results. A growing number of scientists believe that as LLMs get better and smarter they may be used by bad actors (or defense agencies) to harm human beings. Some believe that because AI systems will posess superior intellegence and superior reasoning skills versus humans, their eventual opposition to humans is a natural and predictable part of their evolution.

In March, more than 1,000 business leaders and scientists—including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, Steve Wozniak, and Elon Musk—signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause in LLM development, in part because of a lack of understanding of how these AI systems work.