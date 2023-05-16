Russians’ search histories contradict official polling on pro-war sentiment

Listen to Russian pollsters and it would seem Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was a domestic triumph, supported wholeheartedly by his people. Levada, a major Russian polling agency, claims 72% of Russians support action in Ukraine.
Which is weird, because what Russians type into search engines suggests nowhere near that level of support.
That’s the finding of a new study by academics at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., who have been listening in on search engine sentiment—the secrets that ordinary people share with the search bar when they think no one else is looking.
By analyzing Google Trends results every day from the last decade within Russia, and data from Russian language search engine Yandex for the last year, researcher Roberto Foa and his colleagues found that Russians were worried about their future and wellbeing.
“You can’t really trust the main Russian public opinion sources,” says Foa. “I think we all know the main reasons for that. There’s a lot of response bias: People are afraid to voice their opinions, and there may be some manipulation of survey results.”
Up until the eve of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, search engine sentiment pretty closely tracked Levada polling sentiment. But when Russian boots hit the ground in Ukraine, the two measures of public attitudes drastically diverged: Levada reported a 15% increase in life satisfaction in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, while the search engine queries showed wellbeing-related searches flatlined.
Searches for anti-war and anti-conscription messages spiked on search engines in the initial months of the invasion as the Russian army began forcibly conscripting men of military age, causing them to flee the country, sharing tips on escape routes through Telegram.