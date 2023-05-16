Russians’ search histories contradict official polling on pro-war sentiment

Listen to Russian pollsters and it would seem Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was a domestic triumph, supported wholeheartedly by his people. Levada, a major Russian polling agency, claims 72% of Russians support action in Ukraine .

Which is weird, because what Russians type into search engines suggests nowhere near that level of support.

That’s the finding of a new study by academics at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., who have been listening in on search engine sentiment—the secrets that ordinary people share with the search bar when they think no one else is looking.

By analyzing Google Trends results every day from the last decade within Russia, and data from Russian language search engine Yandex for the last year, researcher Roberto Foa and his colleagues found that Russians were worried about their future and wellbeing.