Amazon is creating its own ‘Lord of the Rings’ massive multiplayer game

Amazon is doubling down on the Tolkien universe.
After the online retail giant bought the television rights to The Lord of the Rings and launched streaming series The Rings of Power last year, its video game arm, Amazon Games, is now taking a trip to Middle Earth. It has struck a deal with Embracer Group to publish a new massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on The Lord of the Rings. The game will be set in the mythical land’s Third Age, which is the same time period where the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books occurred.
Amazon Games Orange County, which made its existing MMO, New World, will lead development on the new title. The company did not announce the title’s name or when it is targeting the game’s release, noting it is still in very early preproduction.
“We have seen behavior at game publishers where they rush games out and it always bites you on the ass,” Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Game Studios told Fast Company. “I am a big believer in Amazon’s approach to business. They’re not going to force it to ship if it’s not ready.”
While Amazon Games is still a relatively small publisher in the overall gaming market, as cloud gaming grows, it’s poised to become a bigger player. Hartmann is an industry veteran, who founded 2K Games. Besides the existing New World, it’s also publishing an upcoming Tomb Raider game, working with Bandai Namco on a new title and has deals with several other developers.
This isn’t Amazon’s first attempt to get a Lord of the Rings MMO up and running. In 2019, the company announced plans for the online game, in a partnership with Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited, a company that owns several studios, including Warframe developer Digital Extremes. Two years later, however, the game was canceled, after Leyou was bought by China’s Tencent. A clause in the contract with Lord of the Rings license holder, Middle Earth Enterprises, allowed it to terminate a rights deal if one of its partners got acquired.
Last summer, though, Embracer acquired Middle Earth—and Hartmann reached out to an old colleague at that company to raise the idea of working on the game once again. Last week, the deal was struck.