Amazon is creating its own ‘Lord of the Rings’ massive multiplayer game

After the online retail giant bought the television rights to The Lord of the Rings and launched streaming series The Rings of Power last year, its video game arm, Amazon Games, is now taking a trip to Middle Earth. It has struck a deal with Embracer Group to publish a new massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on The Lord of the Rings. The game will be set in the mythical land’s Third Age, which is the same time period where the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books occurred.

Amazon Games Orange County, which made its existing MMO, New World, will lead development on the new title. The company did not announce the title’s name or when it is targeting the game’s release, noting it is still in very early preproduction.

“We have seen behavior at game publishers where they rush games out and it always bites you on the ass,” Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Game Studios told Fast Company. “I am a big believer in Amazon’s approach to business. They’re not going to force it to ship if it’s not ready.”