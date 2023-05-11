Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO to lead Twitter

Elon Musk said Thursday that he’s stepping down as the chief executive of Twitter and will transition to the role of chief technology officer and executive chair in the coming weeks.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Musk wrote on the social media platform, referring to the company’s new name. It wasn’t immediately clear who will take the helm. Musk added that he’ll be overseeing product, software, and system operations.

Musk had said in November that he planned to bring in someone else to lead the company, so the move was to be expected.