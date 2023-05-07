The crypto-to-AI pivot was a mirage. How AI could make crypto bigger than ever

The meme of the crypto-to-AI pivot started even before the November 2022 release of ChatGPT. Last October, Meta, a company that was so all-in on the metaverse that it co-opted its name for itself a year earlier, had a different message for the public. Chief financial officer Susan Li said that AI, not the metaverse, would drive most of the company’s capital expenditure growth in 2023. On the very same day in January that Microsoft poured another $10 billion into OpenAI, it quietly announced that it would shutter its AltSpace VR metaverse. A few weeks later, Microsoft would close its industrial metaverse division. (Nooooo! Not the industrial metaverse.) In February, JPMorgan released a report saying that traders were turning their attention to AI and away from blockchain.

In the event there was any doubt that our cultural arbiters just wanted to move on to the new hot thing, this past week, Guy Oseary, the prolific tech investor who had gone all in on crypto in 2021 (he had backed Bored Ape Yacht Club owner Yuga Labs, NFT marketplace OpenSea, and NFT concierge payment service MoonPay), announced a new $240 million investment fund focused on AI. It’s tempting to buy into this narrative that the AI hype cycle has replaced the effort to make a crypto-powered Web3 and the metaverse the next big things. But that ignores one very important notion: A lot of crypto projects were always simultaneously AI projects. The AI part got lost amid the crypto bubble, but it was always there. As a result, what looks like a strategic pivot from crypto to AI turns out to be just a shift in emphasis. Which means that all of the ideas that most of the public rejected when attached to crypto projects may find their way into the mainstream via the current obsession with all things AI.

Hiding in plain sight When Irreverent Labs announced in May 2022 that it had raised $40 million in fundraising led by one of A16z’s crypto investors, the company looked like it was building a play-to-earn Web3 game that would have its own economy. “[MechaFightClub] is a ridiculous idea: robotic roosters and hens fight in a hilarious combat sport that is part MMA, part Tamagotchi, part Gundam Wing, part Mortal Kombat, with a garnish of humor from Family Guy, Monty Python, and South Park,” the company wrote in a blog about the investment. “Every character in the game is an individually unique, artificially intelligent non-player-character (NPC) living on the blockchain as an NFT.” While you were trying to wrap your head around the idea of robot-cockfighting NFTs, you may well have glided over the allusion at the end that every character in its game was “artificially intelligent.” The vision was that after one purchased an egg and that egg becomes a souped-up cockfighting bird, it would develop distinct, AI-generated characteristics and skills as they are trained by users. Even though AI was baked in from the start, Irreverent was marketing MFC as akin to Axie Infinity—a game which was once seen as a potential source of income, especially in poorer countries like the Philippines and Venezuela. Participants would pay to play, and then earn in-game cryptocurrency as they continued. Beyond A16z, Irreverent’s lineup of backers was also dominated by crypto funds.

Expand to continue reading ↓