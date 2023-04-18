8 money mistakes solo entrepreneurs tend to make

As more people look for fulfilling work and greater economic stability, one segment of the workforce is seeing a definitive upsurge: freelancing. A recent study by freelance jobs platform Upwork found that 60 million Americans did some independent contracting work in 2022, collectively earning about $1.35 trillion—an increase of $50 billion over the previous year.

While there’s clearly money to be made as a “solopreneur,” there are also some common—and costly—missteps freelancers make, says Bruce Barringer, professor and department head of the School of Entrepreneurship at Oklahoma State University and coauthor of Entrepreneurship: Successfully Launching New Ventures. People who do freelance work either as a side hustle or as their main source of employment may be very good at their area of expertise, but “they have to realize, at some level, it’s a business—and treat it like a business,” he says. “A business needs to be disciplined in finances as part of that.” Here are eight mistakes to avoid if you’re planning on working for yourself as a freelancer or solopreneur.

1. Keeping a “paycheck mentality”

When you’re an employee, you get a paycheck at regular intervals. Freelancers often have more erratic cash flow. And failing to adapt to that “new normal” could get you into financial trouble, says Elaine Pofeldt, author of The Million-Dollar, One-Person Business: Make Great Money. Work the Way You Like. Have the Life You Want. Delays may include getting you approved as a vendor or added to the payment system, lag time between when the project is completed and when you invoice for it, and companies’ own payment terms. So, even when you get a new client or project, those delays could mean you won’t be paid for weeks or even months from when you begin.

Freelancing part-time while keeping your full-time job or having savings to cover your expenses as you wait to get paid can help, Pofeldt says. Sometimes, however, job loss or other factors don’t allow for such planning. “In that case, you have to batten down the hatches,” she says. Get invoices out in a timely manner and follow up to be sure they’re paid promptly. Check in with clients regularly to keep projects moving, and structure your business to get deposits upfront. Actions like these will help keep cash coming in, she says.