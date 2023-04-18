8 money mistakes solo entrepreneurs tend to make

As more people look for fulfilling work and greater economic stability, one segment of the workforce is seeing a definitive upsurge: freelancing. A recent study by freelance jobs platform Upwork found that 60 million Americans did some independent contracting work in 2022, collectively earning about $1.35 trillion—an increase of $50 billion over the previous year.
While there’s clearly money to be made as a “solopreneur,” there are also some common—and costly—missteps freelancers make, says Bruce Barringer, professor and department head of the School of Entrepreneurship at Oklahoma State University and coauthor of Entrepreneurship: Successfully Launching New Ventures. People who do freelance work either as a side hustle or as their main source of employment may be very good at their area of expertise, but “they have to realize, at some level, it’s a business—and treat it like a business,” he says. “A business needs to be disciplined in finances as part of that.” Here are eight mistakes to avoid if you’re planning on working for yourself as a freelancer or solopreneur.
1. Keeping a “paycheck mentality”
When you’re an employee, you get a paycheck at regular intervals. Freelancers often have more erratic cash flow. And failing to adapt to that “new normal” could get you into financial trouble, says Elaine Pofeldt, author of The Million-Dollar, One-Person Business: Make Great Money. Work the Way You Like. Have the Life You Want. Delays may include getting you approved as a vendor or added to the payment system, lag time between when the project is completed and when you invoice for it, and companies’ own payment terms. So, even when you get a new client or project, those delays could mean you won’t be paid for weeks or even months from when you begin.
Freelancing part-time while keeping your full-time job or having savings to cover your expenses as you wait to get paid can help, Pofeldt says. Sometimes, however, job loss or other factors don’t allow for such planning. “In that case, you have to batten down the hatches,” she says. Get invoices out in a timely manner and follow up to be sure they’re paid promptly. Check in with clients regularly to keep projects moving, and structure your business to get deposits upfront. Actions like these will help keep cash coming in, she says.
2. Not knowing how much revenue to keep
Once you get your money in the door, you need to know how much of it is really yours to keep, Barringer says. “Freelancers often don’t do a very good job of holding money back to pay taxes,” he says. Freelancers are typically responsible for paying quarterly estimated taxes to cover their state and federal tax liability, including self-employment tax. How much you need to withhold will depend on your household income, location, and other factors. The Internal Revenue Service estimated tax payment form has a worksheet to help you figure out your federal burden. It’s also a good idea to get help from an accountant who can help you identify qualified deductions. Software and apps like QuickBooks, FreshBooks, or Lili can also help.
3. Overlooking business expenses
In addition to taxes, you’ll need to cover a number of expenses related to running your business. “The common way people start is [to say], ‘Oh, I want to make $100,000 a year, so I need to charge X per client’” says freelance consultant and coach Dennis Geelen, author of The Accidental Solopreneur: From Burn-Out to Freedom. A Parable. “That’s not all take home pay.” Your business costs may include lead generation, licenses, subscriptions, equipment, continuing education, internet access, and others—and that’s before you even pay yourself. Even side hustles have very real expenses.
4. Comingling personal and business funds
Being disciplined with your money is an essential part of running a successful freelance business, Barringer says. “I’ve seen freelancers that are as disciplined as you could possibly be, and I’ve seen freelancers that have no idea how much money they have in the bank,” he says. Having a separate account for your freelance income is important, so you can track cash flow for tax and expense purposes. Keep receipts to document your business expenses. Using a business account and business credit card can also help you keep track of your business income and expenses.