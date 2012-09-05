What A Dead Squirrel Taught Me About Value Pricing

During the summer months, we spend as much time as we can enjoying our screened in porch. We eat our meals, read and play board games without worrying about mosquitoes. Without question, it is our favorite part of the house.

All that changed a couple of weeks ago when we noticed a strange odor coming from our beloved porch. Over the next couple of days, it grew from a mild annoyance to one of the most toxic, disgusting smells we have ever experienced. It became impossible to approach the porch without gagging. Flies were everywhere. We assumed that the smell was coming from a dead animal that was hidden somewhere beneath the porch. We never thought about it, but the 4-inch gap between the ground and the porch floor was big enough to allow an animal to get trapped.

I got as close as I could with my flashlight, but I couldn’t see anything (not that I looked all that closely).

My mother in law, having lived in New Jersey, considers herself an odor expert. She investigated the situation and was convinced that the porch needed to be torn down in order to remove the animal.

My family panicked over the prospect of an unexpected construction project. “How to save the Barons’ porch” became a neighborhood topic of conversation. On the advice of my wise neighbor, Dana Wilson, we conducted a Google search and reached out to our local pest control company.

NW Pest Control told me that they could come the next morning. If they removed the animal, the cost would be $125. If they couldn’t remove the animal, there would be no charge.

Bob from NW Pest Control showed up the next day exactly when he said he would. From about 50 feet away, he confirmed that we had a dead animal on the premises.

He grabbed his flashlight (which was much more suited to finding a dead animal than mine) and immediately told me that the problem was a dead squirrel in a hard-to-find spot beneath the stairs. With his special animal removal tools, the squirrel was gone within 5 minutes.