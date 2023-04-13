Auto-GPT and BabyAGI: How ‘autonomous agents’ are bringing generative AI to the masses

Over the past week, developers around the world have begun building “autonomous agents” that work with large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 to solve complex problems. While still very new, such agents could represent a major milestone in the productive application of LLMs.

Normally, we interact with GPT-4 by typing carefully worded prompts into ChatGPT’s text window until the model generates the output we want. But most of us lack the skill and patience to sit and write prompt after prompt, guiding the LLM toward answering a complex question, such as “What is the optimal business plan for capturing 20% of the fingernail-polish market?” Quite naturally, developers have been thinking of ways to automate much of that process. That’s where autonomous agents come in.

In general terms, autonomous agents can generate a systematic sequence of tasks that the LLM works on until it’s satisfied a preordained “goal.” Autonomous agents can already perform tasks as varied as conducting web research, writing code, and creating to-do lists.

Agents effectively add a traditional software interface to the front of a large language model. And that interface can use well-known software practices (such as loops and functions) to guide the language model to complete a general objective (such as, “find all YouTube videos about the Great Recession and distill the key points”). Some people call them “recursive” agents because they run in a loop, asking the LLM questions, each one based on the result of the last, until the model produces a full answer.