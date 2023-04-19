Americans are choosing lottery tickets and maybe even fortune tellers over financial planners

Money is power—but that doesn’t mean Americans want to talk about it. Empower, a financial services company, surveyed 2,000 Americans over the age of 18 on how they feel about talking about money. Here’s what they found:

Over half of Americans don’t talk about money: 62% of respondents said they don’t talk about money, even though 61% said they think about money. Over half of Americans say they never talked about money growing up, and one in four said they learned it’s not polite to talk about money. Today, 43% of respondents said they talk about politics with other people, 32% said they talk about death, but only 24% said they talk about finances with others.

“Conversation is a currency on the pathway to financial security, and open discussions about money can have a truly transformative effect on society,” said Carol Waddell, president of Empower Personal Wealth. “Our study shows people believe that clarity about their financial picture, talking to an advisor, and financial education are key to achieving financial success.”