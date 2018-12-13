You should talk to your friends about money. Here’s how

Chances are, when you see your friends over happy hour, they complain about rent increases or bemoan their dwindling bank accounts. But how much do you really know about their financial realities or how they budget? It may feel like you’re in dire financial straits compared to your friends, but nearly 80% of full-time workers claim to live paycheck to paycheck—including about 10% of those who make six-figure salaries.

Many people—and perhaps that includes you—find it uncomfortable to talk candidly about money, whether it’s with family or friends. For one, most of us have been taught that discussing money doesn’t make for polite conversation (just look at the tagline of Anna Sale’s popular podcast, Death, Sex & Money). Whether you’re rich or poor, money can feel like a measure of self-worth and a way to define yourself. “Because money means something—it reflects who we are as a person, like it or not—it can be very difficult to talk about,” says Meghaan Lurtz, a financial psychology consultant and researcher studying personal finance. “It may be an aspect of your life that you’re not proud of.”

That helps explain why nearly 70% of Americans think of themselves as middle class (though only about half would qualify based on income). “If you don’t have money, you can look like you’re dumb, lazy, or irresponsible,” Lurtz says. “Whereas if you have lots of money, you can look greedy, rude, or snobby. In reality, none of those things are true among the masses.”

Given money is inextricably linked to so many parts of your life, Lurtz says it is important to discuss it with friends (and even family), if for no other reason than to chip away at the anxiety and shame talking about money can stir up. Here are some tips for doing just that.

When you can’t afford the same things as your friends

One of the biggest reasons to be more transparent about your financial situation is so you don’t feel coerced into doing things that are financially out of reach—be it a shopping trip or a night out. “A lot of times, if you don’t talk about it, you’ll end up doing stuff that you’ll regret later,” Lurtz says. “Perhaps you’re going out with your friends and you know you don’t have any money in your bank account. And of course you want to go, and everyone is pressuring you to go, but you only have $20 in your account.”

Lurtz believes that being honest about your finances doesn’t have to mean sharing your exact salary. That can feel uncomfortable for people on both sides of the spectrum—someone who earns more than their friends may then feel obligated to foot the bill sometimes or pay more than others. “You don’t have to disclose that much information, but there does need to be a way to tell friends and family to be accepting of the fact that not everyone is in the same financial situation,” Lurtz says. She admits that can be easier said than done, but that you can suggest friends come over before a night out for dinner or drinks, for example, or otherwise “break the night into pieces” so you don’t feel like you have to skip out on the whole evening or spend money that you know you don’t have.

If you can’t afford to attend a big life event—say, a bachelorette party or even a wedding—it can be much harder to break the news to friends. Some people may opt to spend beyond their means rather than disappoint a friend or admit they can’t swing the money. “When [one of my friends] was getting married, I was just starting out in my career,” says Lurtz. “I couldn’t go to her bachelorette because I was already flying home for her wedding. I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I just can’t go. We can have a special night together before the wedding.'” Lurtz says it was an emotional moment for both of them (“I was crying, she was crying”) and that it was hard to see posts from the bachelorette party. “But you have to know your friends and stand your ground,” she says. “Circle back to how you care about your friend and love your friend, but that you can’t make this work.” Think about how else you can participate without having to spend this money, whether it’s planning a night with your friend before the wedding or sending her something during the bachelorette.