Mailchimp’s new GPT-powered AI tool can write marketing emails

Crafting marketing email can be a drain on time and money for businesses, whether the owners are generating the content themselves or outsourcing to another firm.

For companies that send email through Mailchimp, there’s now a third option: letting AI generate any marketing missives. On Monday the company announced the beta launch of a tool called Email Content Generator, which uses OpenAI’s GPT technology to create marketing copy that users can drag and drop into emails they’re sending to existing and prospective customers.

The tool, available in beta to some U.S. users of Mailchimp’s standard and premium plans, is designed to strongly encourage Mailchimp users to review the machine-generated copy for accuracy and appropriateness: After all, GPT and other generative AI systems are known to sometimes make mistakes and even generate bizarre outputs. But Mailchimp, which was acquired in 2021 by Intuit, is optimistic that AI-driven content is the future of marketing email.

“Where we’re really excited about is proving at scale that we can generate emails that are higher performing than customers can generate themselves,” says Jon Fasoli, Mailchimp’s chief design and product officer. “This is a really exciting moment where we’ll show that we can achieve that milestone.”