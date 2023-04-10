Mailchimp’s new GPT-powered AI tool can write marketing emails

Crafting marketing email can be a drain on time and money for businesses, whether the owners are generating the content themselves or outsourcing to another firm.
For companies that send email through Mailchimp, there’s now a third option: letting AI generate any marketing missives. On Monday the company announced the beta launch of a tool called Email Content Generator, which uses OpenAI’s GPT technology to create marketing copy that users can drag and drop into emails they’re sending to existing and prospective customers.
The tool, available in beta to some U.S. users of Mailchimp’s standard and premium plans, is designed to strongly encourage Mailchimp users to review the machine-generated copy for accuracy and appropriateness: After all, GPT and other generative AI systems are known to sometimes make mistakes and even generate bizarre outputs. But Mailchimp, which was acquired in 2021 by Intuit, is optimistic that AI-driven content is the future of marketing email.
“Where we’re really excited about is proving at scale that we can generate emails that are higher performing than customers can generate themselves,” says Jon Fasoli, Mailchimp’s chief design and product officer. “This is a really exciting moment where we’ll show that we can achieve that milestone.”
Email Content Generator can suggest text based on the industry, the purpose of the email campaign, and a sample of past marketing materials (to give a sense of writing tone). Users can also give more detailed prompts to the AI system—“Write an email about our new product launch and offer 15% off orders today only,” the company gives as an example—and even specify desired emotional tones, from love and belonging to sadness and urgency.
If users aren’t satisfied with what the system generates, they can ask it to rewrite messages or, of course, they can edit the copy themselves. But Fasoli anticipates that the system will be fluent enough to save users time, which could enable them to produce more variations of their messages to send to more specific customer segments, something that’s naturally a chore to do strictly by hand.
“I’ve never met a marketer who deeply enjoys producing 100 different variants of content,” he says. “I hope that time savings allows for our marketers to really get creative around their strategy.”