Lyft’s incoming CEO David Risher says he’ll focus on price and a ‘great rideshare experience’

Even after stepping away from Big Tech for more than two decades, incoming Lyft CEO David Risher feels more than capable of taking over the helm at the rideshare company.

“[At Microsoft], I really got a sense of both how technology can work at scale but also really the energy that can come from competing,” Risher tells Fast Company. “Microsoft was very competitive, and so am I. And so does Lyft have to be. When you’re number two, you’ve got to compete hard.”

Shares of Lyft initially jumped late Monday after the company announced cofounders Logan Green and John Zimmer were leaving their management positions, with Risher to take the helm. But that confidence dropped as Tuesday went on and some analysts warned that Risher lacked “recent, directly relevant leadership experience,” as Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni put it.

Risher served as a general manager of Microsoft from 1991 to 1997, where, according to a blog post on Lyft’s website, “Microsoft Access grew from nothing to the market-share leader.” Risher left Microsoft to join Amazon in its early days as a vice president. After leaving Amazon in the early 2000s, he founded a nonprofit called Worldreader, which helps deliver books to children.