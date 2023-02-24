Why social media companies picked a very tricky time to start charging users

BY Rob Walker4 minute read



What is social media worth? Not to investors—we know the market valuations of the most familiar social media companies can reach hundreds of billions, even despite recent weakness among tech stocks—but to you? How much would you, a social media user, pay to use Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and all the rest? If your answer is zero, that’s no surprise. We’ve been trained to think that way by ad-supported social media since the era of Friendster and MySpace. But now, Meta, parent of Facebook and Instagram, is the latest to try to change that dynamic. With its gargantuan ad business slipping lately, Meta has announced it will test a subscription service, charging $11.99 a month (or nearly $24 for both platforms) for access to certain advanced features and customer support, a verified-identity digital badge, and “extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you,” as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg put it. This, of course, follows Elon Musk rolling out a paid version of its familiar verification checkmarks as part of the $8-a-month Twitter Blue service.

But that very saturation is surely part of what’s driving the hunt for subscription revenue. Tim Hwang, author of the book Subprime Attention Crisis (which argues that the Internet’s ad-driven ecosystem is far more rickety and vulnerable than it might seem, partly because digital advertising isn’t nearly as effective as claimed), was recently interviewed by New York Times columnist Ezra Klein on his eponymous podcast about the pros and cons of a less ad-dependent online media system. Hwang acknowledges the critique that subscription models can be a walled garden: “A world in which high-quality media sources are moving behind a paywall is one in which low-quality media sources remain out and widely available.” But he still argued for “normalizing subscription” as a means of forcing a “hard conversation” about how information is subsidized, monetized, and spread. For now, the upshot is that social media companies looking to reduce their ad dependency are doing so at a tricky time. “A greater number of pay-to-play options risk separating the internet into haves and have-nots,” Axios argued recently, noting not just social media examples, but also subscription options that privilege higher-paying users of dating apps, ride-sharing, and delivery services. Add to that the general pressure of inflation on household budgets, and plenty of consumers are getting squeezed from all directions. Viewed this way, what Meta and Twitter are up to sounds close to shaking down their user base: charging for better access to customer service (as Meta is doing), or making what used to be core security features like text-message two-factor authentication available only to those who will pay for it (as Twitter is doing), for instance.