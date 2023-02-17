10 strange, but proven, tricks to help you focus when working from home

BY Nahla Davies4 minute read

Working from home definitely has its perks, but for many of us, working from home also means facing serious distractions. Staying focused and maintaining productivity can be difficult at times, whether you find yourself slacking off in between appointments, mindlessly scrolling through TikTok, or simply having a hard time getting started for the day.

Fortunately, there are some surprising science-backed hacks that can help your brain get into work mode and boost your productivity when working from home. Here are 10 strange, but proven, ways to help you stay on track. Button up—at least a little One of the perks of working from home is that no one will know if you show up in sweats or PJs rather than in a suit. However, the clothes we wear have a significant impact on our psychological state. Research has found that dressing professionally increases abstract thinking and gives people a broader perspective. So rather than reaching for a sweatshirt on Monday morning, try for a sweater or button-down top instead. Take a break When working from home, it can sometimes feel impossible to take a break. After all, there are deadlines to keep up with, appointments to maintain, and goals to reach. But studies show that workers who take a break every hour are more productive throughout the day. That’s because our brains get bored, and a break gives us the boost we need to reenergize and get back to the task at hand. It’s okay to step away from work every once in a while for a reset. In fact, it’s good for your productivity.

Listen to background music Having music on in the background can help increase productivity and focus. But not just any music will work. Opt for ambient vibes like classical music, nature sounds, epic movie music, video game tracks, and soundscapes. Research suggests that pop music, complex tunes, and songs with lyrics can be distracting and worsen reading comprehension. Paint your home office There are tons of research suggesting that colors profoundly impact our productivity and moods. According to color psychology, some shades could actually boost productivity. If you’re having trouble staying focused while working from home, consider that blue is said to reduce stress, yellow could be good for a creative boost, and green is calming if you’re overwhelmed with tasks. Is there a room in your home already painted in your “mood color” of choice that you could transform into your office? If not, maybe giving your home office a paint job could make a big impact without breaking the bank. Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t paint and decorate your home office for maximum productivity benefit. In fact, working from home is exactly why you should!

Check your thermostat No matter how warm or cool you prefer your home, studies show that warmer temperatures can help us focus. In one study, Cornell University researchers found that by increasing a space’s temperature from 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit, typing errors fell by 44% and typing output jumped 150%. Keeping your thermostat at around 77 degrees while working can keep the energy flowing to your brain instead of working to keep your body warm, leaving less energy for focus and concentration. Open the curtains Getting some sunlight in during the workday can also promote productivity. Artificial light is excellent for keeping our workspaces illuminated and bright, but it doesn’t benefit us the same way natural light does. In one study, researchers found that 70% of workers were more productive when they had access to natural light. So open up the curtains and let the sunshine in for a productivity boost.

Squeeze in a workout Working out is not only great for our bodies, but it’s good for our brains, too. One study found that employees who work out are 41% more motivated than those who don’t. Scientists say that even moderate exercise can boost productivity. It releases a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which helps improve our learning and memory, and can reduce stress by releasing endorphins. Sniff cinnamon or peppermint Another unexpected way to stay focused during the day is to light a scented candle or diffuse essential oils to change the way your home office smells. Studies show that certain scents like cinnamon and peppermint can help fight mental fatigue, boost your memory, and stimulate concentration.

Look at something that makes you go, Awww A study compared the effects of looking at pictures of baby animals, adult animals, and yummy food to see which had the greatest effect on productivity. Workers who had the pleasure of looking at cute baby animals experienced significantly higher productivity levels afterward. If you’re feeling tempted to check out the latest on Reddit, science says that scrolling through r/Aww may not be such a poor choice for productivity after all. Work when your performance is at its peak One final way to boost your productivity is to work when you’re feeling most engaged. Are you an early bird? Get some work done in the wee hours of the morning. A night owl? Try attacking your to-do list in the evening hours. Not everyone is programmed the same, so what works for some may not work for everyone. Build your workday around the hours you feel most productive and when your unique brain is at peak performance. The next time you’re feeling stuck, try a few of these somewhat strange but proven tips to help you stay focused while working from home.