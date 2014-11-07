Will 20 Minutes Of Exercise Make Us Happier And More Productive?

Editor’s Note: This story is part of 5 Habits Changes You Can Actually Make In 2015. Check out the full list here .

We know that exercise is good for us.

But when our lives are full of meetings, deadlines, distractions, and endless tasks, adding one more thing to our to-do list can seem daunting. “I’m too busy,” quickly becomes our excuse for skipping our workout.

But what if making time to work out actually made us more likely to get work done?

According to Saint Leo University assistant professor of Management Russell Clayton, this just might be the case.

Research has shown that the brain reacts in several beneficial ways to exercise. For example, it triggers the release of a protein called Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, which helps improve our learning and memory. Additionally, exercise triggers the release of endorphins, which significantly reduce feelings of stress. “A reduction in stress is tantamount to an expansion of time,” Clayton writes in HBR.

Just as importantly, according to Clayton, are the feelings of self-efficacy that come with exercise, which make us less likely to avoid difficult tasks or situations and more likely to see them as challenges to be mastered.