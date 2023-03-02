Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works

PREMIUM

This startup has raised $600 million to give lower-income Americans better healthcare

Valued at $6 billion, Cityblock Health is improving health outcomes for marginalized communities.

This startup has raised $600 million to give lower-income Americans better healthcare
Toyin Ajayi Cofounder and CEO, Cityblock Health [Photo: Emma Trim]

BY Amy Farley1 minute read

Cityblock Health is No. 29 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Cityblock Health was founded in 2017 to answer the question, as cofounder and CEO Toyin Ajayi puts it: “Why does it cost so much money to deliver care that doesn’t actually drive the outcomes we would expect?”

Cityblock provides healthcare services to Medicaid and dually eligible Medicare beneficiaries, who account for a disproportionate amount of dollars spent on healthcare in the U.S., according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It blends primary care, behavioral health, and disease management services, taking into account environmental and societal factors—such as insecure housing and living in a food desert—that can lead to chronic health conditions and hospitalizations.

Cityblock’s clinics are staffed with teams of doctors, nurses, social workers, and mental health providers, and it offers in-home and virtual care. Patients are assigned teams that are tailored to their needs, a model that Ajayi says eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional reactive care—those doctor and hospital visits that occur when a patient is already ill. The Brooklyn-based company, which raised nearly $600 million in 2021 and is valued at more than $6 billion, has about 100,000 members, and operates in six states, plus Washington, D.C. It recently expanded into Indiana and Ohio.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amy Farley is the executive editor at Fast Company, where she edits and writes features on a wide range of topics including technology, music, sports, retail, and the intersection of business and culture. She also helps direct the magazine’s annual Most Innovative Companies franchise More

Explore Topics