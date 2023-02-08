Google Pixel 7 makes ex-boyfriends and photobombs vanish like magic in a new Super Bowl spot

Whether it’s that dude bending over on the beach behind your otherwise idyllic family selfie, a blurry fan photo with Doja Cat, or Amy Schumer’s ex-boyfriend ruining a beautiful ski vacation shot, Google’s new Super Bowl spot says its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro photo-editing features, Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, can fix it all.

https://youtu.be/zkHdpA-drz0

Created by the company’s in-house creative team, “Fixed on Pixel” stars Schumer, Doja Cat, and NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, amid a collection of everyday amateur photogs whose work need a little Pixel primping.

Google is keeping with its creative product demo approach that won the brand plaudits last year when it partnered with Lizzo to highlight Pixel’s Real Tone tool, which accurately captures images of people of color, who have often had digital photos make them appear unnaturally bright or dark.

These past two years have been a clear departure from the story-heavy approach of years past—which were less about a specific product push and more about the emotions that Google’s tools can help tap into. Its 2021 Super Bowl spot “Loretta” was the story of an elderly man using Google products to better remember his wife, which used the same creative technique as the brand’s 2010 award-winning Super Bowl spot “Parisian Love.”