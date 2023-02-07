Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

A new poll from McAfee suggests that AI-assisted missives could quickly change the nature of romantic courtship.

Are you sure a human wrote that love letter? Valentine’s Day in the age of ChatGPT

[Photo: Getty Images]

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

It seems like every morning another report indicates that ChatGPT is going to kill something—jobs, SEO, copywriting, Google, creativity. Now we can add romance to the list of its potential victims.

That’s according to new research from McAfee, released one week ahead of Valentine’s Day. McAfee polled over 5,100 individuals and asked them a series of questions about their current romantic situation and their romantic forms of communication. It dove especially deep into questions surrounding the use of AI tools like ChatGPT to augment that communication.

The results showed that 42% of U.S. men plan to use AI to write a Valentine’s note this year, compared to fewer than one-fifth of women. That’s despite 50% of all U.S. respondents saying they agree or strongly agree with the statement “I would be hurt or offended if I found out my Valentine’s message was written by a machine / Artificial Intelligence.”

Yet McAfee’s research shows that most people wouldn’t even be able to tell if a Valentine’s Day letter was written by ChatGPT or not. When shown a ChatGPT-written love letter, 39% of respondents said it was “obvious a person wrote this.” Another 37% said they had no way to tell. Only 24% got it right that the letter was written by ChatGPT.

advertisement

McAfee also asked respondents to say which of two short love poems they found more romantic—one written by E. E. Cummings or one written by ChatGPT in the style of E. E. Cummings. ChatGPT’s poem won by a landslide, with 67% of U.S. respondents saying it was more romantic.

Perhaps what’s most interesting is the reasoning behind why someone would choose to use ChatGPT to write a personalized Valentine’s card to their love interest:

  • 32% said the AI-written letter would make them feel more confident.
  • 24% said they wouldn’t know what to say and don’t know what their partner wants to hear.
  • 20% said it’s an efficiency thing since they are short on time.
  • 10% of scoundrels said, “I don’t believe my love interest or partner would know and it would be quick and easy.”

What can you say? That’s love in the 21st century, apparently.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. He has written for Fast Company since 2013, where he's interviewed some of the tech industry’s most prominent leaders and writes about everything from Apple and artificial intelligence to the effects of technology on individuals and society. More

Explore Topics