Shiba Inu is rallying as crypto coins inch toward a comeback. Here’s why

BY Connie Lin2 minute read

Despite cryptocurrency’s cataclysmic past year, a herd of tokens have begun to claw their way back in 2023. Now leading the pack is Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog meme-inspired coin, which has surged over 35% in the last few days, and almost 100% in the past month.

It’s part of a broader trend in the industry. Crypto poster child and top token Bitcoin has rallied 37% since January 1, and No. 2 token Ethereum is up 35%. What’s driving the shift isn’t immediately obvious. Among the most glaring green lights: optimism in the macroeconomic climate, stemming from signs that inflation may finally be waning. But some may also believe in the prevailing Bitcoin analyses, which calculated that $21,000 was the so-called floor price for Bitcoin—and that if its price were to drop as low as a few thousand below the floor, what’s called “support” would kick in, when traders start buying the dip, thus propping up the price once again. Bitcoin has bounced back from a low of under $16,000 in November, to nearly $23,000 today, and tokens across the board have rebounded in tandem. Meanwhile, the Ethereum blockchain is gearing up for a major technical boost, when the chain will undergo a “hard fork” during the Shanghai upgrade—which will let crypto traders who invested tokens into maintaining the chain’s ledger finally withdraw their stakes from the system. Scheduled for March, the Shanghai upgrade is already zooming through milestones, including the Zhejiang developer test that’s being conducted this month.

advertisement