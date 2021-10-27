Shiba Inu coin surges over 800%, finally surpassing rival token Dogecoin

SHIB, which saw astounding rises and falls in the second half of this year as fans rallied to inflate the coin’s value, has had a record-setting October. In the past 24 hours, the token’s price has surged roughly 30%, to an all-time high of $0.000067 midday Wednesday. That brings the token’s monthly rise to roughly 830%, and its yearly rise to a mind-boggling 91,000,000%, according to CoinGecko.

While the absolute price of SHIB may not seem like much—in fact it’s not, it’s a speck of a penny—if you had invested $2 into the coin in January, you would have close to $2 million today.

And according to the charts, the spinoff has finally bested the original meme token Dogecoin. As of midday Wednesday, Shiba Inu is the ninth biggest cryptocurrency and Dogecoin is the eleventh, as calculated by CoinGecko.