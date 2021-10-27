Shiba Inu coin surges over 800%, finally surpassing rival token Dogecoin

The Shiba Inu coin—a cryptocurrency token born to become the “Dogecoin killer“—has finally challenged its ultimate rival.
SHIB, which saw astounding rises and falls in the second half of this year as fans rallied to inflate the coin’s value, has had a record-setting October. In the past 24 hours, the token’s price has surged roughly 30%, to an all-time high of $0.000067 midday Wednesday. That brings the token’s monthly rise to roughly 830%, and its yearly rise to a mind-boggling 91,000,000%, according to CoinGecko.
While the absolute price of SHIB may not seem like much—in fact it’s not, it’s a speck of a penny—if you had invested $2 into the coin in January, you would have close to $2 million today.
And according to the charts, the spinoff has finally bested the original meme token Dogecoin. As of midday Wednesday, Shiba Inu is the ninth biggest cryptocurrency and Dogecoin is the eleventh, as calculated by CoinGecko.
Cryptocurrencies are famously volatile and prices are perpetually in flux, so SHIB vs. DOGE’s dynamic could still shift within moments; the Shiba Inu coin currently has only a slight edge over Dogecoin (their total market worth—somewhere in the territory of $32 billion—differs by under 1%). It’s also unclear what caused the latest surge; some suspect it could be linked to a recent petition for cult trading platform Robinhood to add the Shiba Inu coin, which has gained momentum online. Regardless, it’s a landmark victory for SHIB investors who had dreamed of propelling the token beyond its wildly popular forefather for months.
Even so, Dogecoin still has more mainstream footholds: Major league sports teams from baseball to basketball have begun partnering with the token, and AMC Theaters said in October it was working to accept Dogecoin as payment for movie tickets by the end of the year. The token’s lead was also shaped by tech titan Elon Musk, whose cryptic tweets habitually favor DOGE over SHIB.