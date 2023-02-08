Is the metaverse already dead?

BY Harry McCracken5 minute read

Now, fascination with a tech category subsiding isn’t proof that it’s destined to fade away forever. The decades-old field of AI is famous for going through multiple “winters” when pessimism over its prospects reigned. Today, AI is busily changing the world in ways—both good and bad—that even the experts might not have predicted. The metaverse could bounce back, too. But for the moment, it’s worth considering why excitement over it has tapered off. Rather than there being one tidy explanation, I think numerous factors are in play. Such as: Generative AI just stole its thunder. All along, plenty of observers have refused to buy into the irrational exuberance over the metaverse. But I can’t imagine anyone spending a few minutes fooling around with OpenAI’s ChatGPT or DALL-E 2 and concluding that generative AI is a snoozer or something that requires another decade of work before it’ll matter. The technology might fail to live up to 90% of its promise. It could create more problems than it solves. But it’s still going to have sprawling impact on our lives, starting this year. Even Zuckerberg says that it’s a key prioritity at Meta for 2023.

The Meta factor. In at least one respect, Facebook’s rebranding as Meta has been a rousing success. The metaverse is now so overpoweringly associated with Meta that many people perceive it as the company’s project rather than something that isn’t destined to be dominated by anyone in particular. Meta has rounded up some partners to be part of its vision—including, notably, Microsoft. But the prospect of the next major shift in computing leaving The Company Formerly Known as Facebook even more powerful isn’t an enthralling rallying cry for the rest of the industry. Nor does it help the metaverse’s reputation among those who instinctively regard anything Zuckerberg touches with deep distrust. Self-defeating hype. Overselling the metaverse too soon could leave more people jaded than jazzed. At 2021’s Meta Connect conference, Zuckerberg showed a lavish what-if video depicting two friends attending a Jon Batiste concert together: One through the wonder of metaverse glasses, one (apparently) in real life—with zero difference between their experiences. For now, it felt only slightly more grounded in reality than if it had involved a time machine or shrink ray. The approach couldn’t have less in common with Apple’s silence on the subject of smartphones until the day it announced the iPhone—or its current refusal to talk about the AR headset it may finally announce soon. The sheer enormity of the challenge. In its most full-blown incarnation, the metaverse won’t exist until someone crams hyper-realistic 3D display technology into something that looks like a garden-variety pair of eyeglasses and can run for an entire day on one battery charge. Progress will be made—progress is being made—but the necessary technologies can’t be willed into existence. Note that even Meta spokespeople, such as head of product Naomi Gleit, whom I interviewed last November at Web Summit, are now talking about the metaverse as something you might experience in 2D on a PC, phone, or tablet long before you can wear it on your face.

