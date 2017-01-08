How the web reacted when it learned about the first iPhone

I’ll never forget where I was when Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone on January 9, 2007, at Macworld Expo in San Francisco. Like many other technology journalists, I was at CES in Las Vegas, which was perversely scheduled at the same time as Macworld.

More specifically, I was glad-handing at a breakfast event hosted by my employer at the time, PC World magazine. I couldn’t even lurk in a corner pursuing the news from San Francisco’s Moscone Center without being rude. So when the breakfast finally ended, I buttonholed someone who had been following the announcement. “Is it amazing?” I asked. “Yes, it is,” he smiled.

I’m pretty sure that the next thing I did was to go to Techmeme—then, as now, the most expedient way to see what the tech web is talking about. Today, thanks to the snapshots that the site stores, it’s possible to go back in time and revisit the very earliest coverage of the iPhone once it was an announced product rather than a rumor. You can also see what else was in the news that day in early 2007, such as WiMAX, Windows Vista security, and Yahoo‘s acquisition of something called Mybloglog.com.