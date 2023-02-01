Here’s how Match Group plans to right the ship at Tinder

In a call with investors on Wednesday, Match Group announced cuts to 8% of its global workforce, and expanded on its 2023 Tinder road map, detailing plans to right the ship at the dating giant.
“It’s been pretty clear since I joined last May that I wasn’t happy with the Tinder roadmap,” Match CEO Bernard Kim said on Wednesday’s call. “I’m holding myself and the Tinder team accountable for delivery of that product road map.”
Match Group reported disappointing financial results Tuesday afternoon, posting its first ever quarterly decline. Though a stronger dollar and difficult economy were partly to blame, the company said star dating app, Tinder‘s “weaker-than-expected product execution” was a major culprit.
“As we look back on 2022 and our Q4 results, it’s clear that the year was challenging and our performance fell short of expectations,” Kim said on Wednesday’s call.
Now, Match appears to be at an inflection point, with Kim shaking up company leadership and working to reignite investor interest. Last week, Match Group announced it was bringing on Snap alum Will Wu to join as the company’s chief technology officer. Kim also took over as Tinder’s interim CEO. The company plans to take on about $6 million in severance and other similar costs this year as it takes its cost-saving initiative.
“The changes we made at Tinder allowed it to quickly regain footing and prioritize product momentum,” Kim added on Wednesday’s call. “In the second half of the year, Tinder saw a significant increase in the number of product features it delivered compared to the first half of 2022.”
Within the company’s letter to shareholders, Match laid out its plan for bringing paying users back to Tinder. The road map focuses on four areas: expanding the core experience, driving deeper engagement, broadening monetization, and improving optimizations.