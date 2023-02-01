Here’s how Match Group plans to right the ship at Tinder

In a call with investors on Wednesday, Match Group announced cuts to 8% of its global workforce, and expanded on its 2023 Tinder road map, detailing plans to right the ship at the dating giant.

“It’s been pretty clear since I joined last May that I wasn’t happy with the Tinder roadmap,” Match CEO Bernard Kim said on Wednesday’s call. “I’m holding myself and the Tinder team accountable for delivery of that product road map.”

Match Group reported disappointing financial results Tuesday afternoon, posting its first ever quarterly decline. Though a stronger dollar and difficult economy were partly to blame, the company said star dating app, Tinder‘s “weaker-than-expected product execution” was a major culprit.

“As we look back on 2022 and our Q4 results, it’s clear that the year was challenging and our performance fell short of expectations,” Kim said on Wednesday’s call.