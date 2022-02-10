Are there just too damn many dating apps?

Valentine’s Day aside, love is in the air and, apparently, on the apps.

According to new data from Sensor Tower, global usage of Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge increased 17% in January 2022 when compared to January 2019. Tinder maintained its domination of the dating app market with a 72% share of monthly users, but other options saw significant growth in the last three years. Bumble’s user base grew 96%, while Hinge’s more than quadrupled.

The world we live in is considerably different—and much more digital—than it was in 2019. In the fight to attract users, dating apps are looking to differentiate themselves, often with newfangled features. Hinge, for example, debuted voice prompts, which have become TikTok fodder. Tinder is apparently working on a social mode called Swipe Party, and last November brought back its interactive Swipe Night.

Some apps are also turning their focus to capturing the Zoomer demographic. Snack, a relative newcomer that seeks to combine elements of both Tinder and TikTok, de-platforms users once they hit age 36.