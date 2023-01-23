The creator of ‘The Walking Dead’ announces he’s raising $75 million from fans via an IPO alternative

Skybound Entertainment, the entertainment company founded by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, announced Monday it has launched an investment campaign where fans can own a part of the popular franchise and other intellectual properties.
Crowdfunding app Republic is overseeing the campaign, which has already netted $11.6 million from more than 4,500 investors in its quiet period. Republic calls the campaign one of its most successful launches to date.
Investing via Republic is a bit different than buying shares in a public company. Investors receive an investment contract Republic calls a Crowd SAFE, giving them a financial interest in the company. That doesn’t make them eligible for dividends or other benefits a public company might offer, but should Skybound be acquired, go public or sell all of its assets, then investors could see a return on what they put into the brand.
It’s a risky bet for your money, something the company readily admits.
“This investment involves a high degree of risk,” reads the subscription agreement. “This investment is suitable only for persons that can bear the economic risk for an indefinite period of time and that can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that their investment is illiquid and is expected to continue to be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market exists for the units…and no public market is expected to develop following the offering.”
By illiquid, Republic means if you change your mind, you’re going to have a hard time getting that cash back. Stakes can’t be sold for at least a year—and there’s no guarantee anyone will want to buy it.
This sort of funding is known as a Regulation A+ offering. That’s basically an alternative to an IPO or other offering that lets companies avoid fully registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but still offer securities. Some companies use them to test the waters before a more formal offering, though that’s not the only use case.