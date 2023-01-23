The creator of ‘The Walking Dead’ announces he’s raising $75 million from fans via an IPO alternative

Skybound Entertainment, the entertainment company founded by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman , announced Monday it has launched an investment campaign where fans can own a part of the popular franchise and other intellectual properties.

Crowdfunding app Republic is overseeing the campaign, which has already netted $11.6 million from more than 4,500 investors in its quiet period. Republic calls the campaign one of its most successful launches to date.

Investing via Republic is a bit different than buying shares in a public company. Investors receive an investment contract Republic calls a Crowd SAFE, giving them a financial interest in the company. That doesn’t make them eligible for dividends or other benefits a public company might offer, but should Skybound be acquired, go public or sell all of its assets, then investors could see a return on what they put into the brand.

It’s a risky bet for your money, something the company readily admits.