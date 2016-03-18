advertisement
Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Has A New Show About Demonic Possession

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Co.Design’s Mark Wilson talks to Skybound Entertainment’s Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, along with actor Patrick Fugit, showrunner Chris Black, and director Adam Wingard for a conversation on the evolution of Outcast from comic book series to television — with all the lessons learned in between.

