Spotify’s war with Apple heats up in latest EU complaint—and this time it has more allies

Spotify and a group of European companies are asking Europe’s top antitrust regulator to take immediate action against Apple for what they claim are anticompetitive practices that have harmed their businesses.

In a letter addressed to the European commissioner for competition, Margrethe Vestager, the music-streaming service and seven other media companies—including Proton, Basecamp, and French music-app maker Deezer—have fired the latest volley at Apple, arguing that the App Store serves as a weapon to stifle competition. They claim Apple charges excessive fees to be on it, changes the rules without sufficient notice, and erects other “artificial obstacles” to make it harder to compete against the tech giant.

“We are writing to you to call for swift and decisive action by the European Commission against anticompetitive and unfair practices by certain global digital gatekeepers, and Apple in particular,” the letter begins, somewhat passive-aggressively, before saying that “Apple has and continues to defy every effort from courts and regulators to address these unfair practices.”

Spotify has spent years trying to loosen Apple’s ironclad grip on the App Store. It filed another antitrust complaint with European authorities in 2019, slamming the App Store’s steep commissions as “the Apple tax.” Spotify’s founder and CEO Daniel Ek has argued that Apple’s MO is to give itself “every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers.”