A new study suggests teenagers who use Instagram are happier than we think

Anxiety stemming from the use of social media has become a common trope as we spend more and more of our lives online, with big tech platforms pinpointed as to blame.

And yet a new study out of the Netherlands suggests that the situation may be more nuanced than we first thought, at least when it comes to Instagram. Research by academics at the University of Amsterdam’s School of Communication Research looks at more than 210,000 Instagram direct messages belonging to around 100 adolescents in the eighth and ninth grade. The contents of their DMs were analyzed to discern whether the participants expressed positive or negative sentiment; study subjects were also asked to complete a dozen biweekly surveys asking how happy they felt in the previous seven days. The result: Teens sent DMs containing expressions of happiness four times more frequently than sad ones, while there was no significant relationship between the emotions expressed in a user’s DMs and how they felt IRL.

“All the headlines you see in newspapers, and the stuff we’ve done previously, looks a lot at time spent on social media and not at the content you consume,” says Tim Verbeij, one of the coauthors of the paper. Verbeij and his colleagues’ paper does something different, looking at the actual content that users encounter while on social media, rather than simply investigating the link between time spent on a platform and their well-being and happiness. Verbeij says that the findings are notable. “Our interpretation of the findings is that Instagram can be beneficial for normal emotional development,” he says. In part, that could be down to the timeframe in which the experiment was conducted: Starting in November 2019, the surveys spanned the pandemic, meaning that for some users caught in strict government-enforced lockdowns, social media was a way to stay connected to friends when they couldn’t meet in person. “In this case, Instagram might be very beneficial for them to express their happiness or when they’re sad, with their friends,” he says. Nevertheless, Verbeij didn’t expect to find that Instagram would be positively associated with well-being. “I think [teenagers] are better at managing their social media use than we maybe expect,” says Verbeij. “Of course they can spend a lot of time on social media and it can interrupt them doing their homework—but it also really helps them to communicate with their peers.”

