Yes, social media is making you miserable

You’ve built your following on LinkedIn, you have more friends than the average person on Facebook, and you’re known for never breaking a streak on Snapchat. So why do you still feel disconnected?

Social media can be terrible for your health. It makes you feel connected (when you’re not), and it can contribute to depression and unfavorable comparisons. In our always-on connected world, breaking away can be hard to do. As a result, we keep scrolling and reading.

First, it’s essential to know that not all social media is terrible. Social media can be a terrific way to extend your network, stay in touch with grandma, and share photos of your new puppy. It’s our use of it that’s out of control.

The link between social media, depression, and lower cognitive function

Many of us are troubled. Depression is higher than it’s ever been, according to a study in Psychological Medicine. Even controlling for differences in age, regions, or backgrounds, depression has increased significantly in the years since 2005.

If you’re using social media to feel more connected, a recent study published in the American Journal of Health Promotion suggests that it’s not working. Positive interactions on social media didn’t help people feel happier. Negative interactions, on the other hand, magnified feelings of sadness. The same goes for comparison, which social media encourages. Another study, published by the American Psychological Association, showed comparing yourself to others via social media also has negative effects, leading to brooding and symptoms of depression.

Reaching for your cell phone as a mental break is also a bad idea. Research by Rutgers University compared participants in the midst of completing a task who took a break with their cell phones, with paper and pencil, and who took no break at all. Those who used their cell phones during their break solved 22% fewer problems and took 19% longer to complete their tasks than those under the other conditions.

Social media makes it more difficult for us to connect with others

British anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar developed the idea that based on our brain size, 150 people is the maximum number of meaningful connections any person can have. This is the number of people you can reasonably keep up with—you know enough about them to ask about their family or their new house. Here’s another way to think of it: How many people you could run into at a bar and join informally for a drink without feeling like you were intruding?