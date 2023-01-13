Green tech and trends at CES 2023 point to environmental progress

A gigantic trade show in Las Vegas that draws 115,000-plus attendees, most from far out of town, might seem an inauspicious place to look for signs of environmental sustainability.
But while the 2023 edition of CES had its usual share of wasteful tech applications and cloying corporate greenwashing, it also revealed serious movement toward cleaner ways to get around and keeping buildings warm and well lit.
Electrify the unusual things
First, CES became a car show as well as a gadget gathering, and now this annual event produced by the Arlington, Virginia, Consumer Technology Association has become such an electric-car show that EV laggard Stellantis used a keynote to attest that it, too, had Gotten The Memo.
“We are all-in,” CEO Carlos Tavares said before introducing concept battery-electric versions of the Dodge Charger sedan and Ram pickup that would take the place of vehicles that, today, don’t even feature hybrid powertrains.
Tavares sounded less vaporous when outlining Stellantis’s plans for five “gigafactories” for EV batteries, including one in Kokomo, Indiana, to be built with Samsung. Panasonic touted similar news at CES, highlighting the November groundbreaking of a new battery plant in DeSoto, Kansas.
But cars and trucks aren’t the only vehicles in need of electrification. A corner of John Deere’s CES exhibit revealed another piece of that puzzle: its new 145 X-Tier electric excavator. This tracked vehicle can run about eight hours between charges and offers an immediate upgrade to the person operating it: much quieter operation.
A separate exhibit, from the Swiss startup Candela’s line of battery-powered hydrofoils, suggested one-way electricity and water can safely coexist. It starts with a sporty leisure vessel that you could imagine George Clooney enjoying on Lake Como but also includes 12- and 30-passenger ferries.