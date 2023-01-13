Green tech and trends at CES 2023 point to environmental progress

A gigantic trade show in Las Vegas that draws 115,000-plus attendees , most from far out of town, might seem an inauspicious place to look for signs of environmental sustainability .

But while the 2023 edition of CES had its usual share of wasteful tech applications and cloying corporate greenwashing, it also revealed serious movement toward cleaner ways to get around and keeping buildings warm and well lit.

Electrify the unusual things

First, CES became a car show as well as a gadget gathering, and now this annual event produced by the Arlington, Virginia, Consumer Technology Association has become such an electric-car show that EV laggard Stellantis used a keynote to attest that it, too, had Gotten The Memo.

[Photo: Rob Pegoraro]

“We are all-in,” CEO Carlos Tavares said before introducing concept battery-electric versions of the Dodge Charger sedan and Ram pickup that would take the place of vehicles that, today, don’t even feature hybrid powertrains.