Why CES Might Not Be So Boring This Year

Your run-of-the-mill 4K television is a remarkable totem to human progress. The display is made from 8 million separate pixels, each rendered in 1 of 1,024 different colors, each firing 30 times or more a second. These images are coordinated with a tiny brain, a microprocessor that contains as many as 100 million transistors per millimeter.

Amazing. But also futile. Because if you’re sitting more than six feet away, you probably can’t tell the difference between a cutting-edge 4K TV and an HD one from a decade ago. Companies are investing untold millions each year to make improvements on electronics that are beyond the limits of human perception. Every mainstay genre of gadget has hit the ceiling of meaningful evolution. When was the last time you bought a computer for its speed? Or a microwave for its wattage? We can no better see the difference between an HD TV, a 4K TV, and an 8K TV than we can the portraits taken by the iPhone X and the Pixel 2. Perceptually, it’s all a pile of the same.

That’s not actually an insult. There’s just so much competence in building gadgets now. Everything is, honestly, pretty good. So what’s left to do?

Next week will bring us the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where companies debut new TVs, refrigerators, gadgets, and anything and everything else that runs off of electricity. Most years, CES is an ostentatious display of incremental progress. Samsung, Sony, and LG line up a thousand identical TVs and a slew of marketing to convince the press and public that they really do look better than last year’s crop, simply because the hardware has been subtly improved. CES inundates us with an onslaught of stat sheets–megahertz and megapixels, wireless transmission speeds, and color gamut charts. Ultimately, the trend line is the only thing that really matters: faster, thinner “progress.”

That was the old way of thinking, at least. This year’s CES has the potential to be quite different. The true opportunity for companies isn’t in hardware; it’s in UX–the user experience of a product, in all its forms. That’s what I’m looking out for next week.

Last year we got an early taste of this. The biggest trend at CES was Amazon Alexa integration across the many actual electronics. You could suddenly talk to every new Bluetooth speaker or high-end kitchen appliance. Actual user engagement may not have caught on in the way Amazon and many gadget-makers had hoped, but it illustrated the emerging focus on user experience at the world’s biggest gadget show. And it echoed the fact that CES isn’t just about safe trends, it’s about a mass of weird ideas coming together in one spot and letting consumers thin the herd with their wallets.

I’m excited to see that Samsung is thinking about the UX of sound. In an experimental new line of speakers from its concept-making C-Lab, Samsung enables a directional speaker to zoom in on one person’s ears in a crowd. Samsung can allow that one person to listen to music or a show without bugging anyone else, but without closing out the world with headphones, either. We may not see the company’s actual products built with directional sound this year, but the seeds are being sown.