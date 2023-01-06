At CES, Google proves it’s rediscovered Android

If you attended CES in the few years before the pandemic, Google Assistant was impossible to miss.

At those editions of the tech world’s giant trade show, the Assistant logo and “Hey Google” appeared outside Google’s booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center and on billboard ads around the strip. For Google, Assistant represented a new vision for ambient computing that revolved around voice controls and smart displays.

But in 2023, Assistant is practically invisible at CES. Instead, Google’s booth is covered with mentions of Android and images of its its robotic mascot as the company touts Android features that connect your devices together. While it’s been rumored that Google is cutting back on investments in its voice assistant, its CES presence is a tangible sign that the company’s focus now lies elsewhere.

Not much new

Google didn’t actually have much to announce at CES this year. The biggest news at the show is that it’s working with Spotify to make multi-room audio playback easier on Android devices. Through the Android notification menu, you’ll soon be able to tap several smart speakers or TVs to play Spotify in sync across all of them, with separate volume controls for each device. (A similar feature has already rolled out for YouTube Music.)