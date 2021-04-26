advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:24 pm

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency: This video explains it in 2 minutes

Apple’s new feature in iOS 14.5 will likely be seen as a pivotal moment in the online ad business. Take two minutes to learn why it’s important.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency: This video explains it in 2 minutes
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

For a long, long time, app developers such as Facebook could grab a device identifier from your phone and then track your movement and browsing habits in other apps and websites. With today’s release of iOS 14.5 and a new feature called App Tracking Transparency, they can’t do that anymore—not without your permission, anyway. Apple has a new video out that explains the whole thing—sans advertising jargon—in just under two minutes.

advertisement

If you’d like more information about Apple’s move, which will likely be seen as a pivotal moment in the online ad business, I recommend checking out the interview on this subject between Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal and Apple VP of software engineering Craig Federighi.

About the author

Fast Company Senior Writer Mark Sullivan covers emerging technology, politics, artificial intelligence, large tech companies, and misinformation. An award-winning San Francisco-based journalist, Sullivan's work has appeared in Wired, Al Jazeera, CNN, ABC News, CNET, and many others.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life