Tesla’s 2022 woes included missing its delivery target

The electric-vehicle pioneer said on Monday that it delivered 1.31 million vehicles in 2022, 40% more than it delivered the year prior. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Tesla produced and delivered more vehicles than at any point in the company’s history.

But from Wall Street’s point of view, Tesla is in trouble. The company failed to meet its own initial 2022 delivery target of over 1.4 million vehicles. It’s facing weakened demand, thanks to inflation, policy changes affecting EV tax credits, and increased competition from lower-cost rivals. Plus, its chief executive has been caught up in a public and messy acquisition of Twitter, even going so far as to temporarily install Tesla engineers at the social media platform’s San Francisco headquarters.

As a result of this turmoil—some of it self-inflicted—Tesla shares had their worst-ever year. The stock dropped by over 65% in 2022.