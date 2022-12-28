Is it a sex toy, or speaker? Take our quiz

My colleague opened a package at her desk, a few feet from where I was sitting. We both assumed that the squat little device it contained was some sort of speaker. Then we saw the words “premium compact stroker,” and it dawned on us that what she was holding in her hand was actually a sex toy.

To be specific, it was the Arcwave Voy, one of the more portable offerings from the men-focused brand, which is part of sexual wellbeing company Lovehoney Group, which includes the We-Vibe and Womanizer brands, whose products were also included in the promotional mailer.

Sleek sex toys meant for men (so long, Fleshlight) and women are part of a wider shift toward taking a more thoughtful product design approach to items typically relegated to the novelty category and only found in adult stores.

“If you go through the research properly—whether you’re doing speakers, dishwashers, or vibrators—as long as you honor the needs of the consumer, you will find that the outcome has a certain level of sophistication,” says industrial designer Ti Chang, a veteran of CPG brands like Goody and Trek Bicycle who, in 2010, launched Crave, the company behind Vesper, a vibrator designed to be worn on a necklace.