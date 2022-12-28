Crypto’s no good, very bad year

By just about any measure you can imagine, it has been a rough year for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The overall market cap of the crypto world has gone from $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to $867 billion in mid-December, a 60% decline.

But things sure didn’t look that dire back in January. While it’s hard to believe, it was less than a year ago that we saw the “Crypto Bowl,” with exchanges shelling out up to $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime to woo new customers. There was reason for that optimism. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Ether both had hit all-time highs in 2021. And even meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were doing okay, thanks in part to boosting by enthusiasts like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. By March, though, the faith of the crypto bros faced its first test.

Hackers took $625 million in cryptocurrency from the Ronin network. And FTX and Binance also suffered attacks. Those brazen heists challenged the narrative that blockchain projects were safe from attacks. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an odd source of comfort for the community, as crypto proved an effective way to lend financial support to the smaller nation. In just one month, Ukraine boosters managed to raise nearly $64 million via crypto donations. That confidence in crypto didn’t last long, though. By April, the Terra stablecoin fell below its $1 peg, tumbling as low as 35 cents. That impacted the LUNA crypto, which lost 96% of its value in a day. It was the start of crypto winter. And, so far, there’s no sign of a thaw.

Expand to continue reading ↓