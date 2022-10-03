Keeping up with Kim Kardashian’s crypto controversy

Kim Kardashian will pay $1.3 million to settle allegations from federal regulators that she touted a cryptocurrency asset on social media without disclosing that she was being compensated for doing so.

The million-dollar fine resolves charges against the reality TV star brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission after June 2021, when Kardashian published a story on Instagram trumpeting a cryptocurrency token called EthereumMax. “Are you guys into crypto??? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the ethereum max token!” she wrote to her 330 million followers, who were then linked to the token’s website and encouraged to “join the E-Max community.” Kardashian had been paid $250,000 by EthereumMax developers for the post.

“Ms. Kardashian’s case serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities,” Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, said in a statement. While Kardashian had tacked a chain of hashtags onto her post—including one that read “#ad,” suggesting that the post was a paid promotion—the SEC wrote that she had not done enough to make it clear, failing to disclose the “nature, source, and amount of compensation” she received in exchange.

EthereumMax swelled in value last summer on a wave of celebrity endorsements, before crashing by more than 70% months later when the hype began to chill. The crypto coin has now lost nearly all of its value from its peak last spring. It has no relation to Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency token.