More Zoom users are coming around to virtual backgrounds

While Zoom has had some variation on virtual backgrounds since 2016, it’s steadily added features like support for video backgrounds and slideshow backgrounds, and last year rolled out support for automatic background blurring. (Competitors like Google Meet and Microsoft Teams also have similar features.) This month, a Zoom customer survey revealed that while 55% of users still prefer to show their real-world environs, 26% prefer virtual backgrounds, with another 19% opting for the blur feature.

The rise of the virtual background is giving users license to join meetings from places beyond the traditional or home office, with the survey finding 43% of respondents reported Zooming in the car (hopefully while parked), 25% joining meetings from bed, 19% from coffee shops, and 18% connecting from airports. That likely means meetings are a bit less disruptive for workers, who are able to connect from whatever environments they’re already working (or traveling or napping) in without distracting colleagues with their unusual surroundings.

Previous iterations of Zoom’s surveys asked slightly different questions, so the company doesn’t have data on how various numbers have changed over time, but San Francisco professional image consultant Shelley Golden, who has created custom virtual backgrounds for clients, says demand for such images appears to be on the rise. In addition to hiding a messy or distracting environment, which can actually be more of an issue as workers have returned to open plan offices where coworkers pass by, virtual backgrounds provide an opportunity for branding, similar to the logo-emblazoned backdrops familiar from TV press conferences. That’s likely not such a big deal for internal meetings, but it can add an extra layer of professionalism for calls with clients, vendors, and others outside the organization.