This funny Twitter account rates celebrities’ videoconferencing rooms

An unintended consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic: silently judging everyone’s home.
With so many people leaning on videoconferencing to adhere to self-isolation measures, we’ve all had a peek, for better or worse, inside each others’ living rooms and bedrooms—and celebrities haven’t been spared the same fate.
Whether it’s an interview or performance, celebrities Zoom just like you, except their homes get judged on a more public scale.
The Twitter account @RateMySkypeRoom takes screenshots of reporters, celebrities, and public figures inside their homes and rates their decor and backdrops on a scale of 1 to 10.
Let’s just say creating the perfect videoconferencing ambiance is an art not everyone, not even Meryl Streep, has mastered.
Clearing space for Oscars/Tony Awards. Cheers. 3/10 #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/7PQsQ78JnW
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020
Like. Sucker for a black globe. Missing one art piece. 7/10 @Pitbull pic.twitter.com/U1ZSO8eL4F
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 26, 2020
A zebra pillow. The ubiquitous orchid. 7/10 @JoyVBehar pic.twitter.com/73jMsTq91k
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020
Hostage video with closet. Fortunately, he’s not a tweeter. 1/10 #jakegyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/MFRpvSyYKG
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020
Light space, crooked photos. Why are you coming between @idriselba and his wife? 6/10 @WilliamShatner https://t.co/7OnsacDo1u pic.twitter.com/anlfpVfaxc
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020
Decent bookcase focused set up. Angle a little off. More art. Add a plant. 7/10 @PattiLupone pic.twitter.com/glVAVzeZBT
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020