This funny Twitter account rates celebrities’ videoconferencing rooms

With so many people leaning on videoconferencing to adhere to self-isolation measures, we’ve all had a peek, for better or worse, inside each others’ living rooms and bedrooms—and celebrities haven’t been spared the same fate.

Whether it’s an interview or performance, celebrities Zoom just like you, except their homes get judged on a more public scale.

The Twitter account @RateMySkypeRoom takes screenshots of reporters, celebrities, and public figures inside their homes and rates their decor and backdrops on a scale of 1 to 10.

Let’s just say creating the perfect videoconferencing ambiance is an art not everyone, not even Meryl Streep, has mastered.