The tech we’re most looking forward to in 2023

One of the nice things about the tech world is just when you think things have reached their peak, a new summit appears in the distance.

2022 had plenty of new tech, from smart watches that can call for help if you’re in an accident to art created by artificial intelligence that we all couldn’t keep from showing off to the world. And while some of the real treasures of 2023 won’t be unveiled until CES in January (or later), there are already several things that have us eager to learn more.

Here are some of the things that are already piquing our interest.

Apple’s AR/VR headset

Apple’s entry into the virtual- and augmented-reality space has been one of tech’s worst kept secrets for some time. What has been less clear is when, exactly, the company would showcase some of those plans. Increasingly, though, it appears 2023 might finally be the year (though it now appears that will happen in the back half).