The tech we’re most looking forward to in 2023

One of the nice things about the tech world is just when you think things have reached their peak, a new summit appears in the distance.
2022 had plenty of new tech, from smart watches that can call for help if you’re in an accident to art created by artificial intelligence that we all couldn’t keep from showing off to the world. And while some of the real treasures of 2023 won’t be unveiled until CES in January (or later), there are already several things that have us eager to learn more.
Here are some of the things that are already piquing our interest.
Apple’s AR/VR headset
Apple’s entry into the virtual- and augmented-reality space has been one of tech’s worst kept secrets for some time. What has been less clear is when, exactly, the company would showcase some of those plans. Increasingly, though, it appears 2023 might finally be the year (though it now appears that will happen in the back half).
Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has called the mixed-reality headset a “game changer” that “will further boost the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment.” The headset has also been referred to as the most complicated product Apple has designed.
Apple has a built-in ecosystem of users, and it has the resources to loop in top developers. Most importantly, unlike Google, it has patience. AR/VR might be a slow burn for the company, but if it shows steady growth and Apple continues to support it, it could finally bring the technology closer to the mainstream.
Playstation VR2
Sony had an advantage when it released the first PlayStation VR in 2016. The system was cheaper than the then-new Oculus Rift, didn’t require a high-end computer and, while not wireless, was much less cumbersome than other VR headsets at the time. It also launched with game franchises people knew. The device sold more than 5 million units.