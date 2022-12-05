BY Jesus Diaz5 minute read



Since launching in 2018, the app Lensa has been buried in a heap of photo-editing programs available in the iOS App store. It was one of those apps that spams you with promises of the kinds of perfectly beautified mug shots that are 100% guaranteed to disappoint Tinder dates later on. Now, at least judging by the infinite stream of images tagged #lensa, it feels like it’s the most popular app in the galaxy. The reason, I believe, is that it serves as an extraordinary vehicle for self-expression. People are curating and posting idealized versions of themselves, showcasing their inner desires to others like never before.

Like many of the truly wonderful (and terrible) things on the internet today, Lensa's rise through the app ranks happened, thanks to generative artificial intelligence, the neural network magic that conjures images out of thin air if you cast the right spell. This time, however, there's no need to install anything, no need to go to Discord, or learn how to build a perfect 'prompt' that will instruct the AI how to translate the picture trapped in your brain into something viewable on a computer screen. It only requires you to click one big yellow button. It's an extremely easy user experience, one that lowers the bar for playing with AI-generated images to anyone with an iPhone (it is not available on Android yet). [Screenshots: courtesy of the author] After clicking the yellow button, Lensa will ask you to select 10 to 20 images that clearly show your face. Then it will ask you to pick your gender—male, female, other—and, after paying $3.50 and waiting about 20 minutes, you will get 50 versions of yourself rendered in different styles and poses in 4K resolution. The results are impressive. Very impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SaZa (@snzaman) Giving the AI the power to represent us in random ways has empowered everyone to pick the right version of themselves for everyone to see. Or, at least, the version that feels right to them. It’s weird. Here I was thinking AI may take our humanity away—and maybe it will, at one point—but, as it turns out, it’s surfacing what makes us all human, too.