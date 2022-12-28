The state of streaming TV in 2023

It seems like a distant memory now, that moment when Netflix-and-chill started popping up in text messages and BuzzFeed posts galore. Partly, that’s because it was something like eight years ago—sufficiently far enough in the past to qualify as distant. More importantly, though, consumers have since been inundated with so many platforms and so much content that the idea of Netflix or anyone else being synonymous with the very concept of a streaming library now seems surreal; not so much a memory, but a dream.

In 2022, Netflix had a rather abrupt wakeup call. It was the kind that happens in a Scorsese movie, where a character opens their eyes and there’s a gun in their face. After a decade of unrelenting growth, the prototypical streaming juggernaut started bleeding subscribers. A lot of them. Stock drops and layoffs inevitably followed. Perhaps even worse, though, for the first time ever, Netflix appeared to be officially past its prime. (Though still ahead of Amazon Prime, of course.) Fortunately for the company, just a few zeitgeisty hit series later, and Netflix appears to have recovered much of its lost momentum. For now, anyway. Considering how many competitors have modeled at least part of their approach on peak-spendthrift Netflix, however, 2022 should be taken as a wakeup call for the entire industry. Yes, the Scorsese kind of wakeup call. Here are seven takeaways from the most chaotic year yet in the streaming era. 1. Walmart vs Wawa Walmart beefed up its riff on Amazon Prime earlier this year by building into the deal a Paramount+ subscription in lieu of its own digital library. It’s a rather anticlimactic dip into the streaming space, considering that, since at least 2018, the dominant goal of Netflix and its imitators is to be considered the Walmart of streaming content.

Several services openly aspire to be one-stop shopping destinations for all your entertainment needs. They want to plant their flag as the premier place for reality TV, blockbuster movies, standup comedy, children’s programming, beloved old sitcoms, and the FOMO-inducing prestige series that no one at the office will shut up about. However, 2022 turned out to be the year that the staggering extent to which Netflix’s blank-check spending outpaced its subscription revenue finally caught up to it. Following months of stock turbulence and layoffs, the company put a $17 billion cap on its budget for the next few years, which still sounds way too high. But that figure seems even higher when considering how well the opposite of the Walmart strategy—the Wawa approach—seems to be working for others. If you’re unfamiliar with Wawa, well, that’s perfectly fine with Wawa. The venerable chain of gas stations and convenience stores is restricted to the East Coast, and thus is definitionally not for everyone. But just try telling that to the fiercely loyal customers who defend it with extreme prejudice. Those folks don’t kid themselves that they can find everything they might ever need at a Wawa, but they know they’ll find exactly what they want in an environment they enjoy being in, so they make it a point to stop by as often as they can. Wow Presents Plus, the subscription service of RuPaul’s World of Wonder, operates this way. So does the horror hub Shudder, although that streamer’s fortunes may be turning. Although Apple TV+ hasn’t quite induced a Wawa-level wave of affinity just yet, it seems well on its way. This year, the service expanded beyond its signature hits, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, delivering buzzy, Emmy-attracting series such as Severance and Pachinko right after winning the Best Picture Oscar—for the film, Coda—that has eluded Netflix like Moby Dick to Captain Ahab. Apple has the money to license a warehouse worth of content, but it would rather instead keep an accessible convenience store of well-curated goods.

