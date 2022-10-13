Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’

Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month.

The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and United Kingdom.

Dubbed “Basic with Ads,” it will feature 720p/HD video quality, and average four to five minutes of ads per hour. Users won’t be able to download shows and movies, and some titles won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which Peters says the company is working to resolve.

Anyone who grew up on broadcast TV will find the new format eerily familiar. “At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films,” Peters writes.