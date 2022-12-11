Why this healthtech innovator is taking on health equity

As one of the founders of physician rating and scheduling platform Zocdoc, Cyrus Massoumi put his career focus squarely on relieving some of the pain points in the healthcare system. With Zocdoc, that meant making it easier to schedule doctors appointments and rate physicians.

In the time since leaving Zocdoc in 2015, Massoumi has dabbled in VC investing, launching the fund Humbition with Indiegogo founder Slava Rubin in 2018, and raising $30 million to invest in early-stage companies, including the podcast discovery app Podz, which was acquired by Spotify.

Now Massoumi is taking another swing at healthcare with his latest company, Dr. B, which he says is tackling health equity in a way that Zocdoc didn’t: addressing the issue of affordable care. The company started in early 2021 as a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, helping send out more than a million alerts about vaccine availability.

In the lead-up to its launch this past August, Dr. B transformed into an affordable—and in some instances, free—way for people with COVID-19 to see a doctor via telehealth and get prescribed an antiviral medication, either Paxlovid or the generic molnupiravir. Visits cost $15, with certain patients able to see a doctor for free based on their income level. Though Dr. B doesn’t accept insurance, its consultation fee is lower than most co-pays, Massoumi says. The ultimate aim seems to be building a large enough patient base to sustain the company, either through direct payments or government subsidies.