Uber and Motional launch self-driving rides in Las Vegas, with plans to expand to Los Angeles

Uber and Motional announced Wednesday they’re kicking off their self-driving offering in Las Vegas, two months after the companies inked a 10-year deal to offer driverless rides and deliveries.

Customers aren’t able to book the autonomous vehicles directly. Rather, they’ll have to select the “UberX” or “Uber Comfort Electric” options for a chance to be matched with a Motional vehicle. If one of its self-driving cars is available, customers will have to opt-in before the trip is confirmed and sent to pick them up.

Initially, the companies aren’t charging for the autonomous rides, though they plan to charge for the driverless commercial launch later on.

The offering is launching with safety drivers behind the wheel, though Uber says it intends to launch a fully autonomous service in 2023. The two companies also plan on expanding the offering to Los Angeles but didn’t provide a specific timeframe.